Brad Pitt divorce paved new path for Angelina Jolie's career?

entertainment
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Angelina Jolie recently opened up about why she has taken a break from acting, and doesn't prefer taking on too many projects since her divorce from Brad Pitt.

In her latest interview with Vogue, the Maleficent star stated that she started taking on fewer projects after 2016, the same year she filed for divorce from the Hollywood hunk.

Admitting that she is "feeling a bit down" these days, Angelina said: “I don’t feel like I’ve been myself for a decade, in a way, which I don’t want to get into.” 

The 48-year-old actress credited her new fashion venture Atelier Jolie for being her “emotional journey.” 

Calling it therapy, Angelina continued: "Working in a creative space with people you trust and to rediscover yourself has been good for me.”

She concluded on a hopeful note that this new clothing project might change her "life perspective."

Angelina was last seen in a movie named Eternals, in 2021, as a supporting actress. She will also be taking on a dubbing role for Kung Fu Panda 4 as Master Tigress.

