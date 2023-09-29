Simon Cowell snubs Victoria Beckham, credits Mel B for Spice Girls ‘success’

Simon Cowell gave the whole credit of making Spice Girls “successful” to Mel B in a recent chat while ignoring Victoria Beckham and the rest of the band members.



The music mogul also discussed the return of one of the most famous girl groups of all time, expressing his wish of being the “mastermind” of their reunion.

Following season finale of America's Got Talent, Cowell hailed Spice Girls and dished on their possible return to the spotlight after almost a decade.

As per Daily Mail, Cowell was asked about the possibility of Spice Girls, which also featured Mel C, Geri Halliwell, and Emma Bunton, reunion, to which he said, “Yeah that would be all right!”

“I love that group. For me, I think they were arguably the best girl band of all time, and Mel was a big part of their success,” the reality TV judge continued.

He continued throwing praises on Mel B, ignoring the rest of the band members, “Like I said, she's really, really smart and off-camera. She is a great person. Really, really, really nice.”

“But she's also funny and unpredictable. And that's what makes her fun to work with,” he added.

The group last performed together at the 2012 London Olympics. However, they did reunite in 2019 but Beckham was not a part of it.

Recently, Mel B teased a group reunion while speaking with The Daily Telegraph, and confirmed that Beckham would definitely be a part of it but kept the project details under wraps.