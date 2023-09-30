Taylor Swift's presence overshadows Chiefs' dominant victory over Bears

In their recent showdown against the Chicago Bears, the Kansas City Chiefs emerged victorious with a resounding 41-10 win.

However, the real spectacle of the game seemed to center around an unexpected guest: pop sensation Taylor Swift, who was in attendance to cheer on Chiefs' tight end, Travis Kelce, from his suite.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones, fully aware of the secondary attention the defense received, didn't seem to mind one bit.

On a bonus episode of the Kelce brothers’ podcast, "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment," Jones, 29, humorously remarked, "Well, when we have Pat Mahomes and Travis Kelce out there scoring so many damn points, and we got Taylor Swift at the game — who gives a damn about the defense, bro?"

He continued, "They want to see touchdowns thrown, they want to see the Swifties going crazy … I’m calling a spade a spade."

Notably, Jones himself is a certified Swiftie. After the game, he took to Twitter, exclaiming, "Let’s goooooooooo! I’m bumping Taylor Swift tonight!" On a episode Jones confirmed that he did indeed play Swift's music after the game, adding, "That's my dog!"



Jones' candid perspective comes in the wake of a contract renegotiation that resolved his future with the team. The Mississippi State alum missed training camp but eventually agreed to a reworked $25-million one-year contract earlier this month, according to NFL.com.

Amidst all the attention on the offense and the star-studded audience, Chris Jones and the Chiefs' defense are making their presence felt, even if it's as the unsung heroes of a star-studded game day.