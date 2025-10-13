James Corden reveals which child shares his love for theatre

James Corden reveals future performer in family

James Corden says one of his three children may be following in his theatrical footsteps.

The actor and comedian, 47, recently opened up about his hopes for his three kids' futures in a chat with People Magazine at the Broadway premiere of his new play ART.

“Maybe, we’ll see,” he said when asked if any of his children — Max, 13, Carey, 10, and Charlotte, 7 — have inherited his passion for acting.

“They’re a little young at the minute to figure it out, but we’ll see,” he added.

Corden also admitted he isn’t too concerned about whether they follow in his footsteps. “I hope they find the thing that they love doing more than anything,” he said.

“I don’t really mind what that is — as long as it’s nothing to do with me, in a sense. I’d just love for them to find something they’re passionate about.”

Corden then revealed that his eldest son Max appears to have the most creative spark. “He loves going to the theater and loves all arts,” he said, echoing a comment he’d made on Late Night with Seth Meyers in September.

“He’s always pretty passionate, and he just loves New York,” Corden added. “He came back out for opening night — he basically just refused to not be here. He said, ‘Guys, I’m coming.’ So yeah, bless him.”

Corden married Julia Carey in 2012, a year after welcoming Max. Their daughters Carey and Charlotte followed in 2014 and 2017.