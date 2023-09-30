Victoria Beckham was reason behind David Beckham’s 1998 World Cup controversy?

Victoria Beckham revealed her husband David Beckham may have been distracted during 1998 World Cup, when he got a red card and was blamed for England’s exit.



The fashion designer will discuss the controversy in an upcoming documentary titled Beckham, which will focus on his “meteoric rise from humble beginnings to global football stardom.”

The former Spice Girls band member shared that she “still wants to kill people” who held David responsible for England’s defeat over his infamous red card moment.

In quotes obtained by The Sun, the singer-turned-fashion-designer said, “I mean, the absolute hate, the public bullying, to another level.”

“He was depressed, absolutely clinically depressed,” she said of her husband, adding, “I still want to kill these people.”

She went on to reveal what might have been the reason behind David being “distracted” during the match, saying she told him about her pregnancy a night before the game.

“I was in Brooklyn. I told David the night before the game,” she said of her pregnancy. “He was so, so happy, we both were and there was never any doubt in my mind that I should tell him.”

“I mean, it was what we wanted and he could not have been happier,” she recalled.

Victoria was then asked by the director Fisher Stevens if it was a good idea to convey such a big news before the “biggest game” of David’s “life,” to which she said, “I don’t really know.”

For the unversed, In the quarter-final match between England and Argentina in 1998, David was red-carded for retaliating against Diego Simeone with a kick after a tackle.

England later bowed out of the tournament, losing in a penalty shootout.