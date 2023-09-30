 
Britney Spears' ‘unfiltered’ memoir set to detail 2008 breakdown drama

Britney Spears' explosive memoir has made insiders go: ‘Oh my God, that poor girl'

Britney Spears' bombshell memoir, titled The Woman in Me, is set to be released on October 24.

Insiders revealed to Page Six that it will uncover new and distressing aspects of her family history: “You read some of her family history in the book and you think ‘Oh my God, that poor girl.'”

The tipster said that Spears will dive into every detail of the 2008 breakdown that landed her in the 13-year conservatorship: “Every huge sensationalized headline is all in there.”

“There are a few bombshells, and you will have empathy for Britney. it’s Britney telling her story, without handlers, totally unfiltered — the good, the bad and the ugly.”

They added that it was really difficult for the Gimme More singer to relive her challenging past for the book.

“You have to be really patient with somebody telling their story for the first time and not force them. She details her family history, from her grandparents to her parents to why she is the way she is.”

Back in July, Spears echoed the same sentiment when she told her 42 million followers on Instagram: “I worked my ass off for this book, I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it. And if you don’t like it, that’s fine too.”

The insider also revealed that, Spears, 41, is now working towards rebuilding her bond with her sons, Sean Preston (18) and Jayden James (17), who recently relocated to Hawaii with their father, Kevin Federline.

"They all speak regularly on the phone and Spears is said to have discussed the book with the boys," said the insider. 

