Sunday, October 01, 2023
Adele regrets not dating online amid Rich Paul romance

Sunday, October 01, 2023

Adele regrets not dating online amid Rich Paul romance

Adele admits her partner, Rich Paul is the love of her life but also wishes online dating was a thing back in her time.

The Hello hitmaker confessed during a gig at Caesar Palace in Las Vegas that she is “jealous of her friends” who use dating apps.

“I never really got to do online dating as it became a thing after I was famous. I am with the love of my life, I'm obsessed with him but we met the old-school way," she said.

The 35-year-old British singer also joked that if she had an online dating profile, she’d spend most of the time “perfecting” her profile pictures.

“How many times have I edited my photos to make it look like I am not crazy?” Adele added.

Last week, the Rolling in the Deep songstress sparked rumors of marriage after she referred to herself as Rich’s wife.

Adele made the remarks after a fan proposed to her and she replied, “You can't marry me. I'm straight, my love, and my husband's here tonight.”

The pair has been dating since two year after they went public with their relationship in July 2021 at an NBA game. 

