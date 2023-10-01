 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, October 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry takes 'difficult ride' after 'challenging' Prince William

By
Web Desk

Sunday, October 01, 2023

Prince Harry will not be able to find his way back in the royal fold especially after crossing Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex has upset his elder brother with outrageous confessions about him in memoir ‘Spare’, carving a difficult path to peace talks.

Royal insider Lady Victoria Hervey tells GB News: "Everything that Harry's put out about William, he didn't really appreciate any of that so I think it's going to be quite challenging.

“I don't think it's going to be an easy ride for Harry at all."

Lady Herveg also acknowledged that King Charles is stuck in between his sons and is taking decisions in the best interest of the monarchy.

"At the end of the day, he is his father but he also has to play the role of the monarch now and it has to be tough love as well.

"Everyone is going to be looking at 'are they capable of bringing back the unity in the family?'"

She continued: "[Unity] is so important as it was lacking during the Coronation and Jubilee and just looking at the balcony looking very empty.

"I think people have noticed that and would rather see the Family unified and together again."

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears' shout-out boosts sales for prop shop behind dancing knives video

Britney Spears' shout-out boosts sales for prop shop behind dancing knives
Prince Willam first year as Prince of Wales 'has been unfair': 'Played absolute blinder' video

Prince Willam first year as Prince of Wales 'has been unfair': 'Played absolute blinder'
Meghan Markle ‘eyeing’ seat in the Senate and ‘crazier things have happened’

Meghan Markle ‘eyeing’ seat in the Senate and ‘crazier things have happened’
Stalker who intruded Paris Jackson’s home gets arrested by LAPD

Stalker who intruded Paris Jackson’s home gets arrested by LAPD
Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady share flirty moment at Reform Alliance Charity event

Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady share flirty moment at Reform Alliance Charity event
Meghan Markle is ‘not afraid’ to use everything for a global brand

Meghan Markle is ‘not afraid’ to use everything for a global brand
Nicola Peltz, Victoria Beckham reunite in Paris, put an end to feud rumors

Nicola Peltz, Victoria Beckham reunite in Paris, put an end to feud rumors
Hugh Bonneville's divorce saga: Wife Lulu regrets 25-year union turning sour

Hugh Bonneville's divorce saga: Wife Lulu regrets 25-year union turning sour
Prince Harry asked to ‘shut up’ and listen

Prince Harry asked to ‘shut up’ and listen
Oasis reunion confirmed: Liam Gallagher and Bonehead set for epic 30th anniversary tour video

Oasis reunion confirmed: Liam Gallagher and Bonehead set for epic 30th anniversary tour
King Charles, Prince William’s true feelings over Harry’s return to UK for reconciliation revealed video

King Charles, Prince William’s true feelings over Harry’s return to UK for reconciliation revealed
Meet the Censoris: Kanye West’s new wife’s criminal ties unveiled

Meet the Censoris: Kanye West’s new wife’s criminal ties unveiled