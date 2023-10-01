Prince Harry takes 'difficult ride' after 'challenging' Prince William

Prince Harry will not be able to find his way back in the royal fold especially after crossing Prince William.



The Duke of Sussex has upset his elder brother with outrageous confessions about him in memoir ‘Spare’, carving a difficult path to peace talks.

Royal insider Lady Victoria Hervey tells GB News: "Everything that Harry's put out about William, he didn't really appreciate any of that so I think it's going to be quite challenging.

“I don't think it's going to be an easy ride for Harry at all."

Lady Herveg also acknowledged that King Charles is stuck in between his sons and is taking decisions in the best interest of the monarchy.

"At the end of the day, he is his father but he also has to play the role of the monarch now and it has to be tough love as well.

"Everyone is going to be looking at 'are they capable of bringing back the unity in the family?'"

She continued: "[Unity] is so important as it was lacking during the Coronation and Jubilee and just looking at the balcony looking very empty.

"I think people have noticed that and would rather see the Family unified and together again."