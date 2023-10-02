 
Monday, October 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham's Netflix series unveils her vulnerable side, family's harrowing past

Victoria Beckham, one-half of the iconic power couple with David Beckham, has chosen to share her deeply personal and vulnerable side in a new Netflix documentary series. 

The project aims to shed light on the challenges and triumphs the Beckhams have faced throughout their lives, including harrowing experiences like receiving kidnapping threats against their newborn son and navigating the dark aftermath of David's infamous World Cup sending off in 1998.

The documentary is a collaborative effort by both Victoria and David Beckham, but reports suggest that Victoria was the driving force behind the decision to open up their lives to the public eye. A source close to the family explained, "It was important for her to share her story, it wasn't about showing people how strong they were, but showing her human side."

In a poignant moment during the series, Victoria emotionally recalls the early days of her life with David and the terrifying threats they received when their firstborn, Brooklyn, entered the world. "We were getting kidnapping threats right from when we had Brooklyn," she revealed, highlighting the immense stress they endured.

The couple's journey also delves into the darker aspects of fame, such as David's highly scrutinized sending off during the 1998 World Cup, which made him a target of public anger and abuse. 

The Netflix series ultimately seeks to provide a more nuanced understanding of the couple's life, going beyond the glitz and glamour associated with their celebrity status. Victoria Beckham's decision to share her story is a testament to her desire to break free from the burden of burying painful memories and to showcase her authentic, human self to the world.

