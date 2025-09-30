Bradley Cooper feels the heat before proposing to Gigi Hadid

Source claims one major thing stops Bradley Cooper from proposing to Gigi Hadid

It appears that money problems have caused Bradley Cooper worries ahead of proposing to his longtime girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

An insider told Radar Online that the 50-year-old American actor and filmmaker is currently dealing with money problems, which are hindering him from asking his girlfriend Hadid for marriage.

The source reported that the thought of merging his finances with the 30-year-old supermodel and TV personality has crossed his mind since they started dating in late 2023.

However, the couple’s inner circle is forcing them to go with the flow and get formally engaged after Hadid’s best friend also got engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Tarvis Kelce, in August this year.

The insider revealed, "Gigi's not pressuring him and has ordered everyone in her life to do the same, but it's no secret she's waiting for this to happen.”

"And with Taylor and Travis getting engaged, it's definitely bringing heat to the situation. Of course, Gigi is thrilled for Taylor. But it's a reminder of what she doesn't have.

"Bradley talks about marrying like it's a sure thing, but then flips and says he's stressed about lawyers and paperwork and prenups, so it's very mixed messaging,” the source claimed.

For those unfamiliar, the Guardians of the Galaxy star previously tied the knot with actress Jennifer Esposito in 2006, which ended in 2007.

However, he has dated notable figures in Hollywood such as Jennifer Lopez, Suki Waterhouse, Renee Zellweger, Zoe Saldana, and Irina Shayk, with whom he shares his eight-year-old daughter, Lea.

Cooper and Hadid got romantically involved with each other after her whirlwind affair with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Before dating DiCaprio, she was in a relationship with Zayn Malik, with whom she welcomed their daughter Khai, 5.

The insider shared, "Gigi's family and friends are trying to give him the benefit of the doubt and trust that he's going to work up the guts to take this next step before long.”

"But it's a little suspicious, given his history of being so noncommittal. He really needs to get out of his own way and just do it because Gigi is a catch and she's not going to wait forever,” they added.