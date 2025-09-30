Ellen DeGeneres' toxic behavior with her wife Portia de Rossi exposed

Ellen DeGeneres' THIS behavior may 'drive Portia out the door permanently'

Ellen DeGeneres’ constant micromanaging is causing serious problems for her wife, Portia de Rossi.

According to Radar Online, the 67-year-old retired American comedian and actress, who is famous as the dethroned daytime queen, is bossing around her wife, Rossi, and micromanaging every aspect of her life, which is making her feel “suffocated.”

This sudden and drastic shift in DeGeneres’ behavior occurred after the couple relocated to England from California in 2024.

An insider told the outlet, "Portia loves Ellen dearly, but she feels totally suffocated much of the time, because every aspect of her life is constantly micromanaged”

"If she wants to go for a horse ride, a jog, even a trip to the shops, it'll be met with a dozen questions – and Ellen hates going anywhere by herself, so Portia's always on the hook to be by her side,” the source revealed.

Notably, the Finding Nemo star, who hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show from 2003 to 2002, was accused of creating a toxic environment on her show’s set and was labelled as small-minded person.

However, she denied the accusations straightaway but the insider reported that she is using her control freak tendencies on the Scream 2 star and it has significantly strained their 17-year marriage.

Also, in a recent interview, a cameraman, who allegedly worked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for years, stated that DeGeneres would grow hostile if any male staff member tried to converse with her wife.

Being protective of your spouse “is sweet to a certain extent, but it can also make things very difficult because Portia wants to break out and do her own thing and she's constantly suppressed,” the insider quipped.

"Portia is at a point now where she's putting her foot down and insisting Ellen give her breathing room. She can't go on like this and is seriously considering some time apart to clear her head and get her life back.”

“If Ellen doesn't back off and listen it may well just drive Portia out the door permanently,” concluded the source.