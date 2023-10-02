 
Monday, October 02, 2023
Kate Middleton is avoiding Prince Harry

Monday, October 02, 2023

Kate Middleton and Prince William have reportedly decided to avoid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and ‘put their foot down’.

Insights into this decision and the motivations that led to it have been shared by PR expert Sophie Attwood.

She broke all her thoughts and claims down with GB News, in one of her candid interviews.

For this chat she said, “While the Royal Family's approach to the Sussexes may seem enigmatic at times, it aligns with their overarching press strategy of maintaining a unified image, respecting privacy, controlling the narrative, focusing on duties, adapting to media dynamics, and preserving the institution.”

“In a world where public perception is paramount, these considerations underscore the careful deliberation that goes into their public relations decisions.”

Before concluding she also said, “By minimising public interactions and discussions regarding the Sussexes, it’s clear they aim to avoid public rifts and controversies that could tarnish the image of the monarchy as a whole.”

