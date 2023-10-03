5 best Korean shows to binge-watch on Netflix right now

Netflix is the best platform to watch Kdramas of the highest rating in October 2023 including 'Mask Girl,' Bloodhounds and more

The world of Korean dramas, often referred to as Kdramas, is a unique and captivating realm within the South Korean entertainment industry.

Korean dramas encompass a wide range of genres, from comedy and romance to sci-fi and horror. Many Kdramas are adapted from webcomics, a storytelling format that originated in South Korea.

For Kdrama lovers, Netflix has emerged as a primary platform for accessing some of the best Korean dramas available for US audiences. Whether you're looking for original content or licensed series, Netflix offers a diverse selection of Kdramas to enjoy.

Here are some of the best Korean dramas you can watch on Netflix:

1. Mask Girl (2023-present)

Boasting a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Mask Girl delves into the complex life of Kim Mo-mi, brought to life by three exceptional actresses—Lee Han-byeol, Nana, and Go Hyun-jung.

Mo-mi, an office worker plagued by insecurities about her appearance, finds solace in her double life as a masked internet personality by night.

However, her life takes a dramatic and ill-fated turn when she unwittingly attracts unwanted attention, leading her into a labyrinth of murder, mysteries, and the intricate web of her multiple personas.

What sets Mask Girl apart is not only its compelling narrative but also its visually stunning execution.

2. A Time Called You (2023-present)

Based on the Taiwanese television series Someday or One Day, A Time Called You tells the story of Han Jun-hee, portrayed by Jeon Yeo-been, who is grieving the loss of her boyfriend, Yeon-jun, played by Ahn Hyo-seop.

Inexplicably, she finds herself transported back in time, inhabiting the body of a high school student named Kwon Min-ju. Here, she encounters a student who bears a striking resemblance to her deceased boyfriend, Koo Yeon-jun, who existed in the year 1998 as Nam Si-heon.

As Jun-hee grapples with the mysteries of time travel, the series weaves a compelling narrative that explores love, loss, and the enigmatic connections between past and present. The series rightfully got a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

3. The Silent Sea (2021-present)

The Silent Sea brings together a stellar cast including Bae Doona, Gong Yoo, and Lee Joon.

The show's title draws inspiration from the lunar landscape, specifically the Sea of Tranquility, setting the stage for a thrilling and mysterious science fiction narrative.

The story unfolds during a perilous 24-hour lunar mission, as a team of space explorers embarks on a mission to retrieve samples from a long-abandoned lunar research facility shrouded in classified secrets.

Combining elements of suspense and mystery, The Silent Sea garnered widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences, getting 80% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

4. King the Land (2023-present)

King the Land unfolds the engaging story of Goo Won, portrayed by Lee Jun-ho, the heir to The King Group, a prestigious luxury hotel conglomerate, who is thrust into a tumultuous inheritance battle.

His life takes an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with Cheon Sa-rang, played by Im Yoon-ah, a cheerful hotelier whose sunny disposition is challenged when she encounters Goo Won.

The series, crafted by creator Cheon Sung-il, masterfully navigates the familiar romantic comedy genre, breathing fresh life into it with the irresistible chemistry between the lead couple. As their relationship blossoms, King the Land weaves a heartwarming and comforting narrative that keeps viewers engaged.

The impressive 80% rating on Rotten Tomatoes stands as a testament to its charm and appeal.

5. Bloodhounds (2023-present)

Bloodhounds, boasting an 83% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, is a high-octane breakneck Netflix action series released on June 9, 2023.

Starring Woo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi, Park Sung-woong, and Huh Joon-ho, it follows the story of two young boxers who become entangled with a menacing loan shark as they seek money.

The series is driven by a compelling friendship between the protagonists and Park Sung-woong's chilling performance. What sets it apart is its stunning action and cinematography, making Bloodhounds an instant classic in the world of television entertainment.