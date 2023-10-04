 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle would 'groan' about how 'badly' she was treated by royals in memoir

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 04, 2023

Meghan Markle would groan about how badly she was treated by royals in memoir
Meghan Markle would 'groan' about how 'badly' she was treated by royals in memoir

Meghan Markle seemingly has bombshells in her arsenal as she is rumoured to be writing her memoir.

The Duchess of Sussex is following the lead of her husband Prince Harry as she is tipped to tell her story in the form of a book.

Royal expert Angela Levin tells Sky News Australia: "The interesting thing for me is she has been saying for months now that she is writing her own biography.

"We all believed it would be moans and groans about how badly she was treated as a royal. It would be another record like Prince Harry's but only more powerful.

She adds: "She is apparently happy, and jolly, has made a change in her life, and is only looking forward.

"The most important thing for her - she will either say how wonderful life is, which I don't think she will bother in her book, or she will go backward and say what a terrible time she had and how awful everyone was to her,” Ms Levin continues.

"It will be interesting to see if she is as happy and jolly as ever,” she notes.

More From Entertainment:

'Thin skinned' Meghan Markle 'could never be politician': Expert

'Thin skinned' Meghan Markle 'could never be politician': Expert
Patrick Stewart shares strong opinion against Tom Hardy in biography

Patrick Stewart shares strong opinion against Tom Hardy in biography
Arnold Schwarzenegger exposes Donald Trump’s weight claims

Arnold Schwarzenegger exposes Donald Trump’s weight claims
Hugh Jackman remains smitten with Deborra-Lee Furness amid move on report?

Hugh Jackman remains smitten with Deborra-Lee Furness amid move on report?
Taylor Swift fans urge her to date Travis Kelce: ‘Do it for America’

Taylor Swift fans urge her to date Travis Kelce: ‘Do it for America’
'Incharge' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have 'tanked' their image sans royals

'Incharge' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have 'tanked' their image sans royals
Jonathan Majors gets relief from 'Loki' creators amid legal trouble

Jonathan Majors gets relief from 'Loki' creators amid legal trouble
Kate Middleton told to fly 'solo', she takes 'focus' from Prince William video

Kate Middleton told to fly 'solo', she takes 'focus' from Prince William
Meghan Markle success in politics is only something 'others can dream of' video

Meghan Markle success in politics is only something 'others can dream of'
NSync’s Joey Fantone opens up on real reason behind reunion and future albums

NSync’s Joey Fantone opens up on real reason behind reunion and future albums
Kate Middleton, Prince William visit Cardiff

Kate Middleton, Prince William visit Cardiff
Hulu renews hit crime-comedy ‘Only Murders in the Building’ for season 4

Hulu renews hit crime-comedy ‘Only Murders in the Building’ for season 4