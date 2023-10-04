Meghan Markle would 'groan' about how 'badly' she was treated by royals in memoir

Meghan Markle seemingly has bombshells in her arsenal as she is rumoured to be writing her memoir.

The Duchess of Sussex is following the lead of her husband Prince Harry as she is tipped to tell her story in the form of a book.

Royal expert Angela Levin tells Sky News Australia: "The interesting thing for me is she has been saying for months now that she is writing her own biography.

"We all believed it would be moans and groans about how badly she was treated as a royal. It would be another record like Prince Harry's but only more powerful.

She adds: "She is apparently happy, and jolly, has made a change in her life, and is only looking forward.

"The most important thing for her - she will either say how wonderful life is, which I don't think she will bother in her book, or she will go backward and say what a terrible time she had and how awful everyone was to her,” Ms Levin continues.

"It will be interesting to see if she is as happy and jolly as ever,” she notes.