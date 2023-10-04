David Beckham shares key to 'lasting romance' with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

David Beckham spoke up on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s budding romance as he extends love advice to the pair.

The football star made the comments while speaking to PEOPLE during the premiere of his Netflix Documentary Beckham. “There's a lot of noise around Taylor at the moment,” he admitted.

David recalled his early days of relationship with now-wife Victoria Beckham, adding that he knows what it's like to be in an athlete-popstar relationship.

When asked if he has any advice for the rumored couple, David said, “Find time for just you and your partner.” The former England captain said it’s the “key to a lasting romance.”

Giving an example of his marriage with Victoria, David added, “We’ve been together now 26 years - almost three decades. We’ve got amazing kids, we’ve built businesses, but we make time for each other.”

The 48-year-old global icon made the comments after the Lover hitmaker and NFL star have been been making news for their rumored relationship since Taylor attended two of his games.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the duo is not dating yet and “are still getting to know each other.”