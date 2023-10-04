Taylor Swift decides to embrace love openly with Travis Kelce unlike Joe Alwyn romance

Taylor Swift has no intention to keep her new romance with alleged beau Travis Kelce “low-key” like she did while dating ex Joe Alwyn.

Acting on her new rule, the Anti-Hero hitmaker has been making waves with her appearances at the NFL star’s games as she publically shows her support for Kelce.

Speaking of Swift’s recent appearances, which also includes her night outs with gal pals like Blake Lively and Sophie Turner, an insider told Us Weekly, “Taylor’s doing all the things she hasn’t had time for lately.”

“Like going out with her friends and staying out late,” the insider continued, adding, “Taylor has decided she’s not going to hide anymore. She’s going to be her authentic self and enjoy life.”

While critics are bashing her new relationship as a PR stunt, multiple sources confirmed to the publication that Swift and Kelce's romance and their feelings for each other are legit.

They “talk every day,” the insider revealed, before adding, “Taylor’s really enjoying getting to know Travis. They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes.”

“She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy. He’s down-to-earth and isn’t affected by fame. She also thinks he’s hot,” the source added.

As for Kelce, the insider said he is “completely smitten” with the popstar.