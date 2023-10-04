 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s living in the ‘basement’ of the tasteless and the tacky

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 04, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has just come under fire for having hit a ‘dangerous new low’ in regards to his royal future.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser made these revelations regarding the ‘new low’.

She broke everything down in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In it she said, “Sometimes I think we have reached the bottom, the basement of the tasteless and the tacky when it comes to Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

“In no particular order we had a reportedly paid-for speech to bankers when the ink was barely dry on their royal divorce weeks after Megxit; their lay-it-all-out, take-no-prisoners Oprah interview; the podcasts, the magazine outings, the six-hours of Netflix wailing and Harry’s 400-pages of anti-Firm dogma.”

Now, it seems the world has come to seen yet another “Sussex low.”

For those unversed, these changes came to light at the Coronation, and in the eyes of Ms Elser, “looks dangerously like a bit of social media spon-con.”

For those unversed, these claims are in reference to Prince Harry’s Dior suit.

“Wonder how much exactly this sort of exposure is worth to the brand?” Ms Elser asked while referencing the decision.

“And in the ravenous world of celebrity endorsements, I wonder if this suit just might have come with a large pay cheque?”

More From Entertainment:

Carla Bruni reveals breast cancer battle

Carla Bruni reveals breast cancer battle
Meghan Markle 'ridiculous' reason to keep royal title as 'sense of identity'

Meghan Markle 'ridiculous' reason to keep royal title as 'sense of identity'

King Charles sends message to brother of Prince Harry's friend video

King Charles sends message to brother of Prince Harry's friend

‘Oh my gosh’: Anne Hathaway makes confession about working with Meryl Streep

‘Oh my gosh’: Anne Hathaway makes confession about working with Meryl Streep
Cruz Beckham, Tana Holding spark breakup rumors amid ‘Beckham’ launch

Cruz Beckham, Tana Holding spark breakup rumors amid ‘Beckham’ launch

Jennifer Aniston reveals one habit she values the most

Jennifer Aniston reveals one habit she values the most
Rihanna debuts stunning transformation just 2 months after having baby

Rihanna debuts stunning transformation just 2 months after having baby
Taylor Swift plans to settle down, have kids amid Travis Kelce romance

Taylor Swift plans to settle down, have kids amid Travis Kelce romance
Robert Pattinson gets honest about movie roles

Robert Pattinson gets honest about movie roles
Prince Harry disguising his ‘sinister’ intentions with ‘admirable’ move

Prince Harry disguising his ‘sinister’ intentions with ‘admirable’ move
Good news for Meghan as UK broadcaster continues probe into her opponent video

Good news for Meghan as UK broadcaster continues probe into her opponent

Brittany Mahomes ‘hates’ the ‘amount of attention’ Taylor Swift got at NFL game

Brittany Mahomes ‘hates’ the ‘amount of attention’ Taylor Swift got at NFL game