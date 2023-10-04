Prince Harry’s living in the ‘basement’ of the tasteless and the tacky

File Footage

Prince Harry has just come under fire for having hit a ‘dangerous new low’ in regards to his royal future.



Royal commentator Daniela Elser made these revelations regarding the ‘new low’.

She broke everything down in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In it she said, “Sometimes I think we have reached the bottom, the basement of the tasteless and the tacky when it comes to Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

“In no particular order we had a reportedly paid-for speech to bankers when the ink was barely dry on their royal divorce weeks after Megxit; their lay-it-all-out, take-no-prisoners Oprah interview; the podcasts, the magazine outings, the six-hours of Netflix wailing and Harry’s 400-pages of anti-Firm dogma.”

Now, it seems the world has come to seen yet another “Sussex low.”

For those unversed, these changes came to light at the Coronation, and in the eyes of Ms Elser, “looks dangerously like a bit of social media spon-con.”

For those unversed, these claims are in reference to Prince Harry’s Dior suit.

“Wonder how much exactly this sort of exposure is worth to the brand?” Ms Elser asked while referencing the decision.

“And in the ravenous world of celebrity endorsements, I wonder if this suit just might have come with a large pay cheque?”