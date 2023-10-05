 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Julia Ormond accuses disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 05, 2023

Julia Ormond has joined the long list of women who accused producer Harvey Weinstein
Julia Ormond has joined the long list of women who accused producer Harvey Weinstein

In a lawsuit filed on Wednesday, actress Julia Ormond, known for her roles in Legends of the Fall and Sabrina, has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by former film producer Harvey Weinstein in 1995.

According to the lawsuit obtained by Page Six, Ormond claims that Weinstein sexually assaulted her following a business dinner.

Weinstein reportedly told Ormond that they would discuss a project at her apartment, which was provided by Miramax as part of their first-look deal with her. Ormond reluctantly agreed to this arrangement, but when Weinstein arrived, he allegedly "stripped naked" and forced her into sexual acts. 

After the alleged incident, Ormond claims that she informed her agents, Kevin Huvane and Bryan Lourd, about what had occurred. However, Ormond alleges that they advised her against speaking out and failed to protect her.

In response to the lawsuit, Weinstein's attorney, Imran H. Ansari, stated that his client "categorically denies the allegations" and is prepared to defend himself. Ansari also noted that this complaint is one of several filed against Weinstein after many years, expressing confidence that the evidence will not support Ormond's claims.

Ormond is not only suing Harvey Weinstein but also Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for negligence and breach of fiduciary duty. Miramax and the Walt Disney Company are also named in the lawsuit for negligent supervision and retention.

Ormond further claims that she faced retaliation for attempting to hold Weinstein accountable and for rejecting his advances. After reporting the assault to her agents, Miramax terminated its contract with her, and she was transferred to a less experienced agent at CAA, which ultimately led her to leave the agency.

More From Entertainment:

Bradley Cooper gets huge shout-out from 'Maestro' makeup artist

Bradley Cooper gets huge shout-out from 'Maestro' makeup artist

Meghan Markle’s willing to betray anyone to ‘advance’ ambitions

Meghan Markle’s willing to betray anyone to ‘advance’ ambitions
Kevin Spacey reacts to health scare in Uzbekistan

Kevin Spacey reacts to health scare in Uzbekistan

Travis Kelce picks fault with NFL's Taylor Swift coverage

Travis Kelce picks fault with NFL's Taylor Swift coverage
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas ‘committing’ to mediation to ‘make headlines disappear’

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas ‘committing’ to mediation to ‘make headlines disappear’
Kate Middleton shows her handwriting as she writes message for Ukrainians

Kate Middleton shows her handwriting as she writes message for Ukrainians

Ed Sheeran regrets releasing THIS ‘super uncomfortable’ song

Ed Sheeran regrets releasing THIS ‘super uncomfortable’ song

Jodie Turner-Smith’s family ‘shocked’ over divorce from Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith’s family ‘shocked’ over divorce from Joshua Jackson
Meghan Markle’s Spotify downfall exposed: Report

Meghan Markle’s Spotify downfall exposed: Report
Meghan Markle’s ‘bombshell’ memoir could make comeback ‘impossible’

Meghan Markle’s ‘bombshell’ memoir could make comeback ‘impossible’
Taylor’s Swift’s beau Travis Kelce branded ‘Mr. Pfizer’ after vaccine ads

Taylor’s Swift’s beau Travis Kelce branded ‘Mr. Pfizer’ after vaccine ads
‘Tanked’ Prince Harry is still being protected ‘proactively’

‘Tanked’ Prince Harry is still being protected ‘proactively’