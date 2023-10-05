Julia Ormond accuses disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault

Julia Ormond has joined the long list of women who accused producer Harvey Weinstein

In a lawsuit filed on Wednesday, actress Julia Ormond, known for her roles in Legends of the Fall and Sabrina, has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by former film producer Harvey Weinstein in 1995.

According to the lawsuit obtained by Page Six, Ormond claims that Weinstein sexually assaulted her following a business dinner.

Weinstein reportedly told Ormond that they would discuss a project at her apartment, which was provided by Miramax as part of their first-look deal with her. Ormond reluctantly agreed to this arrangement, but when Weinstein arrived, he allegedly "stripped naked" and forced her into sexual acts.

After the alleged incident, Ormond claims that she informed her agents, Kevin Huvane and Bryan Lourd, about what had occurred. However, Ormond alleges that they advised her against speaking out and failed to protect her.

In response to the lawsuit, Weinstein's attorney, Imran H. Ansari, stated that his client "categorically denies the allegations" and is prepared to defend himself. Ansari also noted that this complaint is one of several filed against Weinstein after many years, expressing confidence that the evidence will not support Ormond's claims.

Ormond is not only suing Harvey Weinstein but also Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for negligence and breach of fiduciary duty. Miramax and the Walt Disney Company are also named in the lawsuit for negligent supervision and retention.

Ormond further claims that she faced retaliation for attempting to hold Weinstein accountable and for rejecting his advances. After reporting the assault to her agents, Miramax terminated its contract with her, and she was transferred to a less experienced agent at CAA, which ultimately led her to leave the agency.