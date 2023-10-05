 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle still source of stress for Prince William despite disconnection with Royals

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 05, 2023

Meghan still source of stress for William despite disconnection with Royals
Meghan still source of stress for William despite disconnection with Royals

Meghan Markle keeps on giving Prince William stress with rumours that she is writing a bombshell memoir just like her husband Prince Harry.

Ever since royal expert Tom Bower has claimed that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is penning her autobiography, it has caused a stir among some members of the Royal family.

One of whom is William, the Prince of Wales, who is left “frustrated” with claims that Meghan will expose more secrets of Royal family in her book.

It’s giving William “real headache,” royal expert Duncan Larcombe told Fabulous while discussing Prince of Wale’s reaction on the hot rumours.

“The real headache is that he can’t get in touch with his brother without risking the contents of any conversation they have being made public,” the expert said referring to William and Harry’s rift.

“It is a real frustration for him and it totally ties him up,” Duncan said, adding that after Harry’s scathing attacks against William, it is “impossible” for him to trust his younger sibling.

“It’s one thing having a row with your sibling, it’s not uncommon in any family, but in this particular context, it is a constant betrayal,” the expert continued.

“William can't make that first move without Harry betraying him and breaking his confidence,” Duncan said. “There is just nothing between them anymore.”

More From Entertainment:

Cruz Beckham calls it quits with Tana Holding after dating for a year: Insider

Cruz Beckham calls it quits with Tana Holding after dating for a year: Insider
'Pregnant' Kourtney Kardashian puts forward another diva demand

'Pregnant' Kourtney Kardashian puts forward another diva demand
Khloe Kardashian confronts ex Tristan Thompson on sending off mixed signals

Khloe Kardashian confronts ex Tristan Thompson on sending off mixed signals
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky prioritizing sons RZA & Riot over career: 'They're all very happy'

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky prioritizing sons RZA & Riot over career: 'They're all very happy'
Taylor Swift heads to Travis Kelce's city just in time for his birthday

Taylor Swift heads to Travis Kelce's city just in time for his birthday
David Beckham exchanged vows with Victoria AGAIN after infidelity scandal video

David Beckham exchanged vows with Victoria AGAIN after infidelity scandal
Kylie Jenner ditches Jordyn Wood's Paris birthday bash despite patch up

Kylie Jenner ditches Jordyn Wood's Paris birthday bash despite patch up
Joe Jonas 'sneaks out' of mediation hours after Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas 'sneaks out' of mediation hours after Sophie Turner
Will Sandra Bullock make acting return after partner Bryan Randall’s death?

Will Sandra Bullock make acting return after partner Bryan Randall’s death?
NFL refuses to budge from Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance

NFL refuses to budge from Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance
Elliot Grainge net worth: Insights into Sophia Richie's husband's wealth

Elliot Grainge net worth: Insights into Sophia Richie's husband's wealth
Kim Kardashian continues to discipline kids on camera video

Kim Kardashian continues to discipline kids on camera