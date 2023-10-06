New comic book celebrates Billie Eilish's journey

Billie Eilish has been added to TidalWave Comics'" Female Force" series that celebrates "prominent and influential authors, business executives, entertainers, journalists, politicians, and activists."

The comic book about her life highlights the 21-year-old's journey from young dancer to Oscar-winning songwriter.

In the 22-page comic book, readers will learn about Eilish's transition from dance to music and the collaboration process with her brother Finneas.



The comic will be released on Oct. 10 in digital and print formats.

