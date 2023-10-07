10 Best K Drama thrillers to binge watch on Netflix: Check the list

South Korean dramas, mostly known as K-Dramas, aren't just about romance. They've got a thrilling side that's equally gripping.

These shows dominate streaming platforms, offering a roller coaster of emotions. From romantic crime thriller like Flower Of Evil to intense revenge dramas like My Name, K-Dramas keep you hooked.

Here is a list of 10 best K-Drama thrillers to watch on Netflix that will keep you on the edge of your seats:

Sweet Home

One of the best K-Drama thriller on Netflix that follows survivors in a chaotic world fighting to stay human as they battle monsters outside, with Cha Hyun-soo struggling to keep his humanity despite his monster-like abilities.

All Of Us Are Dead

If you are looking to watch something apocalyptic then All Of Us Are Dead is for you! It shows a Korean high school which turns into a zombie outbreak zone after a student gets infected in the science lab, forcing trapped students to fight for survival.

Flower Of Evil

Looking for a romantic thriller? Watch Flower of Evil on Netflix. It is a love and crime story about a emotionless man who changes who he is and wants to forget his dark history. He ends up marrying a detective on a mission to find out the real story about him.

Squid Game

Squid Game took the world by storm with its gripping tale within days of its Netflix debut in 2021. It is a story about people dealing with tough challenges in life, who get a surprising offer to participate in a dangerous game where they can win more than 38 million US dollars.

Vagabond

Vagabond takes you to the world of a stuntman who gets caught up in a political conspiracy while investigating a plane crash. With help of a NIS agent, he tries to uncover corruption at the national level.

Nobody Knows

This thriller on Netflix follows Akira Fukushima, a preteen, who is left in charge of his siblings when their mother, Keiko, moves in with a new partner, leaving them with little money and food. They struggle to survive in a Tokyo apartment without school or basic amenities.

My Name

Another must-watch K-Drama series on Netlfix is My Name. It revolves around Yoon Ji-woo, a 17-year-old girl who is determined to uncover the truth behind her father's murder. With the assistance of organized crime, she embarks on a quest for revenge.

Taxi Driver

A revenge-based story on Netflix of Kim Do-Ki, a former UDT officer, who becomes a high-end taxi driver for Rainbow Taxi after his mother was killed by a serial killer. His taxi company provides a unique "revenge-call" service where he and his co-workers take on revenge tasks for clients.

Bloodhounds

This Netflix Korean thriller delves into the lives of two young boxers who enter the realm of private loans in search of financial gain, only to become entangled in a powerful and unexpected force.

Extracurricular

Extracurricular is another K-drama thriller with the ability to keep you hooked on your screens. IT focuses on a life of a good student with a link to the criminal underworld faces problems when a classmate discovers his secret.