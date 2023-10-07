Netflix releases first-look images of ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ season 3

Netflix has released first-look photos for the highly anticipated third and last season of ‘Vikings: Valhalla’

Netflix has announced the third and last season of Vikings: Valhalla, which is the sequel to the hit show Vikings that ran for six seasons.

The third season of the show is slated for a 2024 release, and Netflix has dropped first-look photos of the last adventure of Leif, Freydís, and Harald.

In the photos from the set, Leo Suter (Harald Sigurdsson), Sam Corlett (Leif Eriksson), and Frida Gustavsson (Freydís Eiríksdóttir) can be seen in character, filming the last thrilling adventures of the Viking heroes.

Jeb Stuart, who served as the creator of the show, released a statement discussing the end of the show, saying, “I am so grateful to have had three seasons to tell the stories of Leif, Harald, and Freydis. I knew from the beginning that I wanted to show the evolution of how three of the most famous Vikings became the icons we know today and we have done just that.

Stuart, who has also written hit movies Die Hard and The Fugitive, added, “I hope when the audience gets to see the new season, they'll be excited by all the new heights that we've taken these heroes.”

He also addressed fans' disappointment at the show ending after nly three seasons, saying, “There are always more aspects of their lives that could be explored, but it made sense storywise for our Leif, Freydís, and Harald's voyages to end with our third season.”