Princess Anne attends Scotland vs Ireland Rugby World Cup match

King Charles sister Princess Anne on Saturday attended a Rugby World Cup match between Scotland and Ireland.



Princess Anne has been patron of Scottish Rugby Union for 37 years.

The royal family shared Princess Anne’s photo on its official X, formerly Twitter handle, and said: “The Princess Royal is attending Scotland vs Ireland at the Rugby World Cup in Paris.”

Meanwhile, Ireland cruised into the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals by demolishing Scotland 36-14 in a clinical performance in their final Pool B match at the Stade de France.

Hugo Keenan scored two of Ireland´s six tries against a Scottish side that slid to its ninth successive defeat at the hands of the Irish.

The record-extending 17th Test victory pitches Ireland into a repeat of the 2019 quarter-final with three-time champions New Zealand next Saturday.