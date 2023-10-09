 
Monday, October 09, 2023
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin bring out all their 7 kids – See adorable pic

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their youngest Ilaria Catalina Irena in September 2022
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin made it a family affair at the Chairman's Reception at the 2023 Hamptons International Film Festival in East Hampton, New York.

On Sunday, the Beetlejuice actor, 65, and the author, 39, brought all of their seven children, Carmen Gabriela, 10, María Lucía Victoria, 2, and Ilaria Catalina Irena, 1, plus sons Rafael Thomas, 8, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 7 Romeo Alejandro David, 5, and Eduardo Pao Lucas, 3, to the festival.

The couple posed with their children for an adorable photo, with Hilaria carrying their youngest one, and the others all standing between their mom and dad.

The outing comes after the author shared a hilarious snap of her three sons, Rafael, Leonardo, and Romeo, and detailed how she never gets a full night's sleep.

"These three boys are wild!” she exclaimed in her caption.

“You can imagine that with 7 kids, sleeping a full night is a rare occasion…or a never occasion to be honest (laugh emoji). I’m working on trying to get the kids to sleep the whole night in their beds.”

She explained her bedtime routine in detail, revealing that she uses a monitor to reassure her kids if they’re scared.

“Right now, I am doing a combination of a special alarm clock that changes colors when it’s morning time, a monitor that I can talk to them through, if they need me just to reassure them at night, and a good old fashioned star chart with rewards at the end,”

She then asked her followers for suggestions to make her children sleep through the night: “I always love to hear what works and doesn’t from you…any wise words? (heart emoji).”

