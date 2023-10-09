Drake, Druski, Birdman's real beef unveiled: Read Details

Drake has recently teamed up with Birdman in issuing a warning to social media star, Druski, who is trying to pretend to be the boss of a new rap label, Coulda Been Records, a brand he recently launched for jokes and content.

Druski posted a video on his Records page featuring himself denying the opportunity to aspiring artists hilariously.

Birdman issued him a warning on an Instagram Live chat, asking him to stop stepping on Cash Money's toes.

Cash Money is a record label co-founded by Birdman, an influential figure in the music rap industry, and he did not appear to be amused by Druski's acts.



Druski turned deaf ears to the warning and posted a video featuring himself playing a hilarious skit in which he's dwelling on a recent song by Drake called Daylight, in which Drake uses a lyric ("Standin' on business") that Druski had hoped to incorporate into one of his fictional tracks.

He captioned the post, "Cash Money vs Coulda Been BEEF CONTINUES."

Birdman, also known as Baby, once again issued a warning in the comment section of the post. He wrote, "Bro you still playin' with a real gangsta SMFH."

Drake chimed in, "Stunna bout to have come up missing on Gladys." It might be a comedy for Druski, but Baby appears to be very serious. He posted more warnings to Druski by posting the latter's photos on IG stories.



Their feud surfaced a few months ago when Bird, not amused by Druski's Coulda been endeavor, confronted him, and the latter tried to calm him down.