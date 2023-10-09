 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 09, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck mocked by celeb pals Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper over word game

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 09, 2023

Ben Affleck mocked by celeb pals Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper over word game: ‘Im in training’
Ben Affleck mocked by celeb pals Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper over word game: ‘I'm in training’

Ben Affleck revealed how his celebrity pals, Matt Damon and Bradley Cooper, mock and deride him over a word game, helping him become “serious humbled.”

The Air director spoke of his group while chatting with The Hollywood Reporter regarding his love for the Wordle-esque game, in which you get three chances to guess an eight-letter word.

“I expected to do fairly well, so I was seriously humbled...It's fiercely competitive, and there's a lot of mockery and derision. So I'm in training,” the actor-director said.

Disclosing his competitors, Affleck quoted Brad Pitt’s classic dialogue form his hit film Fight Club, saying, “Matt [Damon]'s one of them.”

“Jason Bateman and Bradley [Cooper], and…actually, the first rule of Wordle is don't talk about Wordle. Unless you get it in three guesses,” he continued.

Speaking more of his obsession with the game, he revealed he had to take a break from playing the game when he contracted coronavirus.

“I had the no-energy COVID, where it was too much work to pick up the phone to play Octordle,” Affleck, who is married to Jennifer Lopez, said.

He then told Damon, Cooper and Bateman to not be “impressed” with their skills as the game was "not harder” than Wordle.

He further added: “I used to do the crossword compulsively in the mornings and think I was good at word games. And let's face it, going up against actors, it's not a high bar.”

More From Entertainment:

Travis Kelce makes impressive comeback amid Taylor Swift's absence

Travis Kelce makes impressive comeback amid Taylor Swift's absence

Decoding Christian Bale's cinematic odyssey: Read More

Decoding Christian Bale's cinematic odyssey: Read More
Kim Kardashian's casual Harvard remarks ignite online firestorm video

Kim Kardashian's casual Harvard remarks ignite online firestorm
Matty Healy's unconventional move into girlfriend's LA home

Matty Healy's unconventional move into girlfriend's LA home
Prince Harry was 'offended' when Meghan Markle called his family 'medieval'

Prince Harry was 'offended' when Meghan Markle called his family 'medieval'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle titles could change in 'royal shuffle' video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle titles could change in 'royal shuffle'
Dwayne Johnson's 'Secret Clause' in movie contracts unveiled: Read More

Dwayne Johnson's 'Secret Clause' in movie contracts unveiled: Read More
Prince William talks about 'racing' competitions with aunt Princess Anne

Prince William talks about 'racing' competitions with aunt Princess Anne
Taylor Swift's absence from Travis Kelce's NFL game leaves fans puzzled video

Taylor Swift's absence from Travis Kelce's NFL game leaves fans puzzled
Meghan Markle 'sets up shop' in Beverly Hills hotel to work away from home

Meghan Markle 'sets up shop' in Beverly Hills hotel to work away from home
Kanye West eyes to surprise world on upcoming Friday in Italy: report

Kanye West eyes to surprise world on upcoming Friday in Italy: report
Ariana Grande's ex Dalton Gomez makes out with New Flame

Ariana Grande's ex Dalton Gomez makes out with New Flame