Ben Affleck mocked by celeb pals Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper over word game: ‘I'm in training’

Ben Affleck revealed how his celebrity pals, Matt Damon and Bradley Cooper, mock and deride him over a word game, helping him become “serious humbled.”



The Air director spoke of his group while chatting with The Hollywood Reporter regarding his love for the Wordle-esque game, in which you get three chances to guess an eight-letter word.

“I expected to do fairly well, so I was seriously humbled...It's fiercely competitive, and there's a lot of mockery and derision. So I'm in training,” the actor-director said.

Disclosing his competitors, Affleck quoted Brad Pitt’s classic dialogue form his hit film Fight Club, saying, “Matt [Damon]'s one of them.”

“Jason Bateman and Bradley [Cooper], and…actually, the first rule of Wordle is don't talk about Wordle. Unless you get it in three guesses,” he continued.

Speaking more of his obsession with the game, he revealed he had to take a break from playing the game when he contracted coronavirus.

“I had the no-energy COVID, where it was too much work to pick up the phone to play Octordle,” Affleck, who is married to Jennifer Lopez, said.

He then told Damon, Cooper and Bateman to not be “impressed” with their skills as the game was "not harder” than Wordle.

He further added: “I used to do the crossword compulsively in the mornings and think I was good at word games. And let's face it, going up against actors, it's not a high bar.”