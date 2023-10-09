Simon Cowell thrashes former BGT judge David Walliams ‘embarrassing’ accusations

Simon Cowell reacted to former Britain’s Got Talent judge and best friend David Walliams’s “utterly bizarre” accusations that he was secretly recoded on the show.



The music mogul not only hit back at Walliams baseless claims but also unfollowed his longtime pal on Instagram amid heated feud.

As per The Sun, Cowell slammed his allegations in a High Court writ, saying that they are “plain wrong,” with an insider also claiming that the accusations are “absurd, embarrassing and utterly bizarre.”

“Many of the allegations in this writ are just plain wrong,” an insider close to reality TV judge said. “For example, the idea anyone surreptitiously recorded David is absurd.”

"It was announced in 2018 judges’ comments between themselves at the judging desk would be recorded for possible use.

"Since then, they have been used regularly in audition episodes,” the source added.

Walliams left the famous reality show in November, shortly after being recorded making disparaging comments about both an elderly contestant and a female participant.

He was recorded calling the elderly contestant a “c***” during a break in filming and then making an offensive comment towards a girl, saying, “slightly boring girl you meet in the pub that thinks you want to f*** them, but you don't.”