Top 5 romantic Korean dramas for October 2023: Release date & more

Korean drama romance fans can spend October binge watching perfectly weaved love-stories in these shows

With so many romantic K-dramas released all the time, the Korean industry offers so many shows for romance genre lovers that it becomes incredibly confusing which one to watch next.

It’s safe to say this list of five new and upcoming romantic Korean shows to watch will satisfy fans of the romantic-drama and rom-com genre.

1. A Good Day to Be a Dog (October 11)

High school teacher Han Hae-na (Park Gyu-young, Celebrity) has an atypical curse to deal with: If she kisses anyone, she’ll become a dog at midnight for six hours. So, she will be in her canine form every night until the recipient of her kiss also takes the form of a dog and kisses her again.

Things take a romantic turn with an accidental kiss between her and her colleague Jin Seo-won (Cha Eun-woo of the K-pop group Astro).

2. My Dearest Part 2 (October 13)

This one’s for the period piece lovers. My Dearest is set around the time of the Qing invasion, which brought hardships to many. Lee Jang Hyun is a man of firm conviction and charming personality, but he has his reasons for deciding not to fall in love. Yoo Gil-Chae is a lively woman who comes from a noble family. What happens when the two cross paths? Exactly what fans hope for.

3. Doona! (October 20)

Helmed by the director of the beloved romantic show Crash Landing On You, Doona! is an adaptation of the webtoon The Girl Downstairs.

As college guy Lee Won-Joon (Yang Se-Jong) realizes he has to share a room with former K-Pop star Lee Doo-Na (Bae Suzy), his sweet nature softens her heart towards him. But Doo-Na has a secret that could undo their romance.

4. Castaway Diva (October 28)

This Netflix rom-com is the creation of director Oh Choong-hwan and writer Park Hye-ryun, who were hailed for their collaboration on While You Were Sleeping and Start-Up.

The centers around Seo Mok-Ha (Park Eun-Bin), a girl from an island who sets out to pursue her dream of becoming a K-Pop star. She decides to audition for a huge opportunity in Seoul and sets out.

What happens next is something fans will not see coming. Seo Mok-Ha gets stranded on an island (recall Tom Hanks’ Castaway), only to be rescued 15 whole years later. But Seo Mok-Ha readies herself to face the modern world and chase her dreams.

5. The Matchmakers (October 30)

In this heartwarming period piece, a young man named Sim Jung Woo goes from having it all to being a very unfortunate man.

Sim Jung Woo (Rowoon) is a bright and charming man who gets to marry a princess. But she dies at their wedding, leaving Sim Jung Woo a widower not allowed to remarry.

He then joins forces with Jung Soon Deok (Cho Yi-hyun, All of Us Are Dead), a widow who works as a matchmaker under the name of Yeo Joo Dae. The two make it their mission to find matches for older men and women to help them get married. But will they find love for themselves in this pursuit?