 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

Caitlyn Jenner spills the beans on Kim Kardashian's explicit tape scandal

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Caitlyn Jenner spills the beans on Kim Kardashians explicit tape scandal
Caitlyn Jenner spills the beans on Kim Kardashian's explicit tape scandal 

Caitlyn Jenner opened up about the time when Kim Kardashian’s explicit video got leaked.

The former Olympian recalled the events of 2007 on Sky’s three-part docuseries House of Kardashian and shared how she handled the matter when Kim Kardashian’s sex tape was leaked.

“To be honest with you, I just stayed out of it,” Caitlyn confessed, adding that then-wife Kris Jenner never talked to her about it. 

“My initial reaction was ‘I don’t know what’s going on, I’m going to go to the golf club,'” the 73-year-old shared.

The Kardashians star added that she never asked Kim about it, “I never talked to Kimberly. I don't know what happened, why it happened.”

Caitlyn also said she's still clueless if Kris and Kim were behind releasing the video.

The infamous clip was from the time when the Skims model was dating Ray, and got leaked months before the premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. 

After the show ended in 2021 after 20 seasons, Kim stated that people always "held it over her head" despite having a successful career.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet will ‘reshape the kingdom,’ Palace is concerned video

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet will ‘reshape the kingdom,’ Palace is concerned
20 binge-worthy Netflix shows to watch if you love ‘Virgin River’

20 binge-worthy Netflix shows to watch if you love ‘Virgin River’
Complete list of upcoming movies, TV series, documentaries on Netflix in October

Complete list of upcoming movies, TV series, documentaries on Netflix in October

Lana Del Rey claps back at freaky accusations of practicing witchcraft video

Lana Del Rey claps back at freaky accusations of practicing witchcraft
Jennifer Lopez hints relationship with Ben Affleck has changed with latest move

Jennifer Lopez hints relationship with Ben Affleck has changed with latest move
Bradley Cooper sets eyes on Gigi Hadid after failed Irina Shayk reconciliation attempt

Bradley Cooper sets eyes on Gigi Hadid after failed Irina Shayk reconciliation attempt
Taylor Swift, Beyoncé's concert movies to be nominated for Oscars?

Taylor Swift, Beyoncé's concert movies to be nominated for Oscars?
Margot Robbie's love timeline: From rumours to real connections

Margot Robbie's love timeline: From rumours to real connections
Angelina Jolie transforms into Maria Callas in Pablo Larrain's epic biopic

Angelina Jolie transforms into Maria Callas in Pablo Larrain's epic biopic
Martin Scorsese's thoughts on 'Barbenheimer' process video

Martin Scorsese's thoughts on 'Barbenheimer' process
Lizzo plays unconventional musical instrument with Incubus video

Lizzo plays unconventional musical instrument with Incubus
Mark Wahlberg opens up about missing out college

Mark Wahlberg opens up about missing out college