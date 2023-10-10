Caitlyn Jenner spills the beans on Kim Kardashian's explicit tape scandal

Caitlyn Jenner opened up about the time when Kim Kardashian’s explicit video got leaked.

The former Olympian recalled the events of 2007 on Sky’s three-part docuseries House of Kardashian and shared how she handled the matter when Kim Kardashian’s sex tape was leaked.

“To be honest with you, I just stayed out of it,” Caitlyn confessed, adding that then-wife Kris Jenner never talked to her about it.

“My initial reaction was ‘I don’t know what’s going on, I’m going to go to the golf club,'” the 73-year-old shared.

The Kardashians star added that she never asked Kim about it, “I never talked to Kimberly. I don't know what happened, why it happened.”

Caitlyn also said she's still clueless if Kris and Kim were behind releasing the video.

The infamous clip was from the time when the Skims model was dating Ray, and got leaked months before the premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

After the show ended in 2021 after 20 seasons, Kim stated that people always "held it over her head" despite having a successful career.

