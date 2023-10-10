 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle continues to support Prince Harry amid rift with royal family

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Meghan Markle continues to support Prince Harry amid rift with royal family

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has continued her efforts to support her husband Prince Harry since they moved to US back in 2020 amid their rift with royal family.

Archie and Lilibet doting mother has been a huge supporter of Prince Harry's Invictus Games since they started dating, but in recent years the Duchess has become more active in her role within the organization.

Meghan and Harry’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie shared a clip where she has voiced a new video highlighting the incredible work of an organisation that provides housing for military families.

She appeared in the video for the Fisher House Foundation, a long term supporter and Premier Partner of Prince Harry's Invictus Games.

The video was also screened at an Invictus seminar on Monday.

Scobie tweeted “Duchess Meghan has narrated a video for @FisherHouseFdtn—a nonprofit which builds comfort homes for military and veteran families to stay while a loved one is in hospital—about the power of recovery. It was screened today at the latest in a series of @WeAreInvictus webinars.”

Meghan can be seen meeting with families who have benefited from the organisation, sharing hugs as she heard their stories.

Meghan says: "What does recovery mean to you? For some, it means reclaiming their narrative, revolutionising your mindset. It's a change that's not only physical, it's mental, emotional, social.”

The Duchess also joined Prince Harry in Germany in September for the 2023 Invictus Games to show him her support.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton may never welcome Prince Harry back into royal family: ‘still hurt by allegations’ video

Kate Middleton may never welcome Prince Harry back into royal family: ‘still hurt by allegations’
Anti-monarchy group pledges more protest against King Charles

Anti-monarchy group pledges more protest against King Charles
Real reason why King Charles chose Prince Andrew over Prince Harry

Real reason why King Charles chose Prince Andrew over Prince Harry
Joe Jonas ‘disgusted’ at Taylor Swift’s ‘mean tactics’ using Sophie Turner for revenge video

Joe Jonas ‘disgusted’ at Taylor Swift’s ‘mean tactics’ using Sophie Turner for revenge

William's ‘jealousy’ led him to pressure Harry into removing ‘confidence boosting’ feature

William's ‘jealousy’ led him to pressure Harry into removing ‘confidence boosting’ feature
Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie join forces for adaptation of thriller novel 'The Thin Man'

Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie join forces for adaptation of thriller novel 'The Thin Man'
Kanye West played ‘twisted, dirty’ game with ex Julia Fox: ‘He was using me!’

Kanye West played ‘twisted, dirty’ game with ex Julia Fox: ‘He was using me!’
Meghan Markle forced to delay memoir release: ‘Sussexes currently on decline’

Meghan Markle forced to delay memoir release: ‘Sussexes currently on decline’
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian continues to make Travis Barker happy

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian continues to make Travis Barker happy
Dua Lipa deletes Instagram feed, replaces profile picture with trippy image

Dua Lipa deletes Instagram feed, replaces profile picture with trippy image
Meghan Markle declined Queen Elizabeth’s sweet offer after wedding to Prince Harry video

Meghan Markle declined Queen Elizabeth’s sweet offer after wedding to Prince Harry
Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet will ‘reshape the kingdom,’ Palace is concerned video

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet will ‘reshape the kingdom,’ Palace is concerned