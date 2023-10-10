Meghan Markle continues to support Prince Harry amid rift with royal family

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has continued her efforts to support her husband Prince Harry since they moved to US back in 2020 amid their rift with royal family.



Archie and Lilibet doting mother has been a huge supporter of Prince Harry's Invictus Games since they started dating, but in recent years the Duchess has become more active in her role within the organization.

Meghan and Harry’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie shared a clip where she has voiced a new video highlighting the incredible work of an organisation that provides housing for military families.

She appeared in the video for the Fisher House Foundation, a long term supporter and Premier Partner of Prince Harry's Invictus Games.

The video was also screened at an Invictus seminar on Monday.

Scobie tweeted “Duchess Meghan has narrated a video for @FisherHouseFdtn—a nonprofit which builds comfort homes for military and veteran families to stay while a loved one is in hospital—about the power of recovery. It was screened today at the latest in a series of @WeAreInvictus webinars.”

Meghan can be seen meeting with families who have benefited from the organisation, sharing hugs as she heard their stories.

Meghan says: "What does recovery mean to you? For some, it means reclaiming their narrative, revolutionising your mindset. It's a change that's not only physical, it's mental, emotional, social.”

The Duchess also joined Prince Harry in Germany in September for the 2023 Invictus Games to show him her support.