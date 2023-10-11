 
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Kate Middleton 'needs' her mother: 'Always on her own'

Kate Middleton 'needs' her mother: 'Always on her own'

Experts have just stepped forward with their thoughts on the sense of loneliness Kate Middleton reportedly fends off on a daily.

These claims and insights have been shared by royal commentator Tessa Dunlop.

She broke everything in one of her interviews with OK magazine.

In the chat, she referenced Kate’s popularity in Britain and argued that despite all of that, “I think in some ways, Kate feels probably quite lonely.”

“She's left the category of a lone ranger or rich girl from her home county and has become this sort of stratospherically famous, influential individual and I think that's probably quite a lonely position.”

In reference to that loneliness, Ms Dunlop also added, this “is why she's lucky she's got a good relationship with her mother and a very good one with her sister.”

From the get go, “Kate has very much charted her own course in some respects, she's an outsider.”

Before concluding, she also added, “She's an incredibly successful import into the royal family and bought into the institution of monarchy, almost like no other outsider has, and reaffirmed its sort of conventional parameters.”

