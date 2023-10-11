 
entertainment
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
‘Deadpool 3’ gets promising update amid Hollywood strike

As the SAG-AFTRA strike is nearing 100 days—several much-anticipated movies fate hangs in balance, which supposedly included Deadpool 3. However, a new report provided a ray of hope for the Marvel fans.

Reported by The Wrap, the Ryan Reynolds starrer film release date of May 3, 2024, will remain unchanged. An insider close to the situation told the publication, "The immediate priority for all studios is to get the movies that were shut down in mid-production up and running again.”

Apart from the mutant movie, an Avenger-universe-related film Captain America: Brave New World is also listed as the studio’s “top priority,” to resume work on it.

The report comes after the upcoming installment of Deadpool was conspicuously missing from the studio release slate.

Meanwhile, the film will see the return of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, which was at odds with the last X-men movie, Logan, where the character died.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the filmmaker Shawn Levy is unsure whether the star will retire for good this time.

"I don't know if this is our last shot at Wolverine on screen, so I was going to make goddamned sure we get the old yellow and blue just once, and that we get it right,” he added.

