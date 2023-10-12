 
Thursday, October 12, 2023
Jeremy Allen White pledges sobriety for custody of his kids

Jeremy Allen White pledges sobriety for custody of his kids

Jeremy Allen White, famously known for his roles in The Bear and Shameless has recently expressed his hope that he might be able to spend time with his kids. 

The actor appeared determined as he agreed to get tested to prove that he was not boozing anymore. Jeremy also appeared to be well aware of the fact that if he slips, he won't be able to spend time with his kids.

According to TMZ, the legal docs obtained by the publication reveal Jeremy agreeing to alcohol testing as part of the custody agreement with his estranged wife, actress Addison Timlin.

It has been revealed that the couple has yet to finalize their divorce but they have agreed to share the joint legal and physical custody of kids, two daughters: Ezer Billie, 4, and Dolores Wild, 2.

Jeremy will be tested for alcohol five times a week when he has the custody of kids and in case he's found drinking, the actor immediately loses the custody of his daughters.

If his test comes back positive, he'll be retested after 15 minutes in a bid to make sure that the test is accurate.

Jeremy will also attend therapy and an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting once a week.

The couple filed for divorce in May 2023 after three years of marriage.

Jeremy has already moved on as he appeared to have found love again with model Ashley Moore, as they both were spotted making out in public. 

