Lily-Rose Depp's journey: Acting, music, and notable achievements

Lily-Rose Depp is a French-American model and actress, who has starred in several movies. She is the daughter of acclaimed actor-musician, Jacksparrow star, Johnny Depp and French model Venessa Paradise.

Early Years and Family Dynamics:

Lily's parents split when she was only 13 years old and agreed to their kids' joint physical and legal custody thus splitting their time between Paris, New York City, and Los Angeles.

Versatile Talents and Early Acting Career:

She started acting at a very young age when she was in Kindergarten and co-starred with director Kevin Smith's daughter Harley Quin-Smith in the movies, Tusk and Yoga Hosers.

Lily also appeared to be a natural musician just like her parents and performed I'm the Man, Babe, and O Canada on the Yoga Hosers soundtrack. She dropped out of school in 2016 to focus on her acting career.

The actress made her debut with a cameo in the 2014 horror comedy Tusk. She then appeared in several other movies, including, a 2016 spin-off of Yoga Hosers, The Dancer, Savage, A Faithful Man, and a Netflix documentary Period. End of Sentence and many more.



Lily-Rose Depp's Net Worth:

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actress has amassed a net worth of more than $2 million.

Notable Achievements and Awards:

Lily's performance in The Dancer was pretty remarkable as it earned the actress the nomination for Most Promising Actress awards in the Cesar Awards and Lumieres Awards.

She won a Best Actress Award for extraordinary acting in a French short film, My Last Lullaby.