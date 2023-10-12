 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Lily-Rose Depp's journey: Acting, music, and notable achievements

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 12, 2023

Lily-Rose Depps journey: Acting, music, and notable achievements
Lily-Rose Depp's journey: Acting, music, and notable achievements

Lily-Rose Depp is a French-American model and actress, who has starred in several movies. She is the daughter of acclaimed actor-musician, Jacksparrow star, Johnny Depp and French model Venessa Paradise.

Early Years and Family Dynamics:

Lily's parents split when she was only 13 years old and agreed to their kids' joint physical and legal custody thus splitting their time between Paris, New York City, and Los Angeles.

Versatile Talents and Early Acting Career:

She started acting at a very young age when she was in Kindergarten and co-starred with director Kevin Smith's daughter Harley Quin-Smith in the movies, Tusk and Yoga Hosers.

Lily also appeared to be a natural musician just like her parents and performed I'm the Man, Babe, and O Canada on the Yoga Hosers soundtrack. She dropped out of school in 2016 to focus on her acting career.

The actress made her debut with a cameo in the 2014 horror comedy Tusk. She then appeared in several other movies, including, a 2016 spin-off of Yoga Hosers, The Dancer, Savage, A Faithful Man, and a Netflix documentary Period. End of Sentence and many more.

Lily-Rose Depp's Net Worth:

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actress has amassed a net worth of more than $2 million.

Notable Achievements and Awards:

Lily's performance in The Dancer was pretty remarkable as it earned the actress the nomination for Most Promising Actress awards in the Cesar Awards and Lumieres Awards.

She won a Best Actress Award for extraordinary acting in a French short film, My Last Lullaby. 

More From Entertainment:

Joe Jonas posts 'inspirational' note amid Sophie Turner custody agreement

Joe Jonas posts 'inspirational' note amid Sophie Turner custody agreement
Irina Shayk played cupid for ex Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid?

Irina Shayk played cupid for ex Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid?
Reba McEntire considers music retirement following mother's death

Reba McEntire considers music retirement following mother's death
Meghan Markle becomes 'emotional' to send 'intense' message on mental health

Meghan Markle becomes 'emotional' to send 'intense' message on mental health
Matty Healy jailed for kissing partner on stage during Malaysia concert video

Matty Healy jailed for kissing partner on stage during Malaysia concert
Taylor Swift unveils surprise early access to 'The Eras Tour' film

Taylor Swift unveils surprise early access to 'The Eras Tour' film
Jada Pinkett Smith's affair with August Alsina – What led to her split?

Jada Pinkett Smith's affair with August Alsina – What led to her split?
Prince William reveals how 'laughing' helps fight mental health problems

Prince William reveals how 'laughing' helps fight mental health problems
King Charles 'completely' hurt after Prince Harry 'snaps olive branch into half'

King Charles 'completely' hurt after Prince Harry 'snaps olive branch into half'
Adele, Rich Paul's alleged marriage: A curious love case video

Adele, Rich Paul's alleged marriage: A curious love case
Prince Andrew defying 'logic' in leaving Royal Lodge: 'Proud and stubborn'

Prince Andrew defying 'logic' in leaving Royal Lodge: 'Proud and stubborn'
Bradley Cooper 'excited' over romance with Gigi Hadid video

Bradley Cooper 'excited' over romance with Gigi Hadid