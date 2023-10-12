 
Thursday, October 12, 2023
Billie Eilish expresses shocking views over her 2019 hit 'Bad Guy'

Billie Eilish recently shared her personal process behind song-writing and made a shocking statement about Bad Guy.

The 21-year-old pop star recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night where the host asked if there was a song that made her "uncomfortable" now.

“Objectively, Bad Guy is like the stupidest song in the world, but it’s really good,” Billie told Jimmy.

The Happier Than Ever crooner added, “It is supposed to be goofy, but it’s just funny because it’s dumb. It’s literally, like, ‘Duh.’ What does that mean?”

She also discussed her views on artists who are “hateful” towards their own music as she said, “It is really frustrating because why are you doing this then?”

Previously, Billie revealed during her Allure cover story that she wrote her Barbie song What Was I Made For at a time that she and Finneas couldn’t have been “less inspired and less creative.”

"I have the whole video of us writing the song, and the first thing we wrote were those lines in the first 10 minutes," she told the outlet. 

