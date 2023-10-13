Shawn Levy declares Taylor Swift a rare generational voice comparable to Beyonce

Shawn Levy, prolific Hollywood director, has drawn comparisons between pop superstar Taylor Swift and legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg, calling Swift a rare "generational voice and creative force" in the industry, much like Beyoncé.



In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Levy expressed his admiration for Taylor Swift as she ventures into the world of film directing. Levy, who recently worked with Swift on her All Too Well music video, shared his profound respect for her approach to the art form.

While he couldn't discuss his experience working with her due to an ongoing strike, he expressed, "I think she has the makings of a hell of a director."

This praise comes as Swift is set to direct her first feature-length movie, a project she wrote herself, announced by Searchlight Pictures in December 2022.

Levy drew parallels between Swift's creative vision and Spielberg's philosophy, emphasizing the importance of trusting one's instincts when crafting a cinematic or musical masterpiece.

He commended Swift saying, "The depth of her vision for how she wants a creative piece to be, whether it's a lyric, a melody, a bridge, a concert tour, a video, it's profound. It's profoundly vivid, and she has the strength of her convictions."

Notably, Taylor Swift has already made history by receiving two MTV VMAs for Best Director, a recognition of her talent in creating captivating visual stories through her music videos.

With her highly anticipated Eras Tour concert film hitting theaters soon, it's clear that Swift's influence in the entertainment industry is on par with some of the biggest names.