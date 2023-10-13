 
Friday, October 13, 2023
Web Desk

Is Meghan Markle making acting comeback with new ‘Suits’ show?

Web Desk

Friday, October 13, 2023

Suits fans are delighted about a new show being added to the franchise, but is Meghan on the show?
Reports are buzzing with news of a new installment in the Suits universe, spurred by the series' resurgence on Netflix, and fans are wondering if Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex will make a return to the beloved show.

According to Deadline, creator Aaron Korsh is actively developing a fresh series for NBCUniversa. While details are still emerging, the new show is anticipated to have a Los Angeles setting. The show will be set in the Suits universe, but will follow new characters and a different location, so it’s unlikely that it will feature the same cast.

The original Suits cast included Patrick J. Adams as attorney Michael Ross and Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane.

Following the resurgence of Suits, fans' demand for bringing the Duchess of Sussex back is very high. An insider revealed in August that Meghan might in fact be planning a comeback.

"She's excited. While she'd love to land a new TV part, Meghan really wants to sink her teeth into a dramatic film role. She thinks an Oscar would be in her future,” said the source.

The insider added that the Duchess of Sussex has even gotten big offers, but declined them as she wanted to embrace her status as royalty.

"She'd gotten a bunch of offers over the last five years but turned them down because she really was trying to embrace royal life and, later, forge a new path behind the scenes in Hollywood with Harry,” the explained.

“But now that's all changed,” dished the source, adding, “With other opportunities drying up, she's actively looking for roles and talking to some big-name directors and producers. Harry is 100 percent supportive of all of it. Acting is what Meghan knows and what she's always loved."

