Upcoming K dramas to add to your must watch list: See Cast, Release Date

K Drama fans are in for a treat as Netflix is set to release a slew of shows for its audience in 2023.

These must-watch shows will cover a number of genres, including romance, thriller, suspense, comedy and much more.

Doona! (Season 1)

Cast: Bae Suzy, Yang Se Jong, Lee Yoo Bi

Netflix Release Date: October 20th, 2023

Diva of the Deserted Island (Season 1)

Cast: Park Eun Bin, Kim Hyo Jin, Chae Jong Hyeop, Cha Hak Yeon, Kim Joo Heon

Netflix Release Date: October 21st, 2023

The Moon That Rises in the Day (Season 1)

Cast: Pyo Ye Jin, Kim Young Dae, Ohn Joo Wan, Jung Woong In, Jung Heon

Netflix Release Date: October 25th, 2023

Gyeongseong Creature (Season 1)

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee, Kim Su Hyun, Kim Hae Sook, Jo Han Chul

Netflix Release Date: December 22nd, 2023

Believer 2 (2023)

Cast: Jo Jin Woong, Cha Seung Won, Han Hyo Joo, Oh Seung Hoon, Kim Dong Young

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Chicken Nugget (Season 1)

Cast: Ryu Seung Ryong, Ahn Jae Hong, Kim Yoo Jung

Netflix Release Date: Yet to be confirmed

Daily Dose of Sunshine (Season 1)

Cast: Park Bo Young, Yeon Woo Jin, Jang Dong Yoon, Lee Jung Eun, Lee Sang Hee

Netflix Release Date: November 3rd, 2023

Doctor Slump (Season 1)

Cast: Park Shin Hye, Park Hyung Sik, Yoon Park, Kong Seong Ha, Jang Hye Hin,

Netflix Release Date: 2024

Goodbye Earth (Season 1)

Cast: Ahn Eun Jin, Yoo Ah In, Jeon Sung Woo, Kim Yoon Hye, Seo Ye Hwa

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Happy Boy (Season 1)

Cast: Sung Yoo Bin, Won Ji An, Jo Hyun Chul, Bae Gang Hee, Lee Suk Hyeong

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Sweet Home (Season 2)

Cast: Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young, Park Gyu Young, Go Min Si

Netflix Release Date: December, 2023

The Match (2023)

Cast: Lee Byung Hun, Yoo Ah In, Moon Jung Hee, Kim Kang Hoon, Ko Chang Seok

Netflix Release Date: 2023