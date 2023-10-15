Top 5 must-watch fantasy shows on Netflix for mythical journey enthusiasts

Netflix is one of the greatest mediums for entertainment in modern times. It has one of the largest collections of TV shows, movies, and documentaries for almost every genre.

Fantasy shows on Netflix can take the viewers from the real world into the realms where vampires rule the night, dragons soar, monsters hunt, witches weave spells, and heroes rise.

Top 5 Must-Watch Fantasy Shows on Netflix

Here is a list of the Top 5 must-watch fantasy shows on Netflix for mythical journey enthusiasts.

1- The Witcher

The Witcher is a thrilling fantasy series revolving around the life of a monster hunter, Geralt of Rivia, played by Superman actor Henry Cavill. The show is set in the medieval world where Geralt, also known as Witcher, seeks his destiny through a landscape filled with horrors, dangerous beasts, and sorcerers.

It has been reported that Henry has left the show, and in the upcoming season 4, the role of the Witcher will be played by Liam Hemsworth.



2- Lucifer

The Lucifer comic book series comes from The Sandman and is based on Neil Gaiman's version of the fallen angel character.

This fantasy series revolves around the life of Lucifer Morningstar, the Devil, who grows bored with his life in Hell and decides to retire to Los Angeles.



3- The Magicians

This series is based on Lev Grossman's books. It revolves around the students of a magic school.

It follows the story of students diving deep into the magical powers and facing challenges while uncovering the dark forces.



4- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

This series follows a supernatural horror story based on Archie Comics.

It follows the life of a teenage girl, Sabrina, who struggles to keep her witch life separate from her normal life while staying strong to her convictions.



5- Sweet Tooth

This series is very relatable as the world has recently faced a pandemic in the form of a COVID-19 viral outbreak.

Sweet Tooth is a fantasy series about life after a pandemic wipes off the majority of the human population. It follows the life of a half-human, half-deer child who discovers his life in the wilderness following the death of his father.

