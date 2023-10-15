Madonna spills bath-time secrets and dating during concert malfunction

Madonna, the timeless Queen of Pop, proved she still reigns supreme as she kicked off her much-anticipated Celebration Tour at London's O2 Arena. With a crowd of 20,000 fans, the Material Girl delivered an electrifying two-hour performance that had everyone on their feet.



The 65-year-old icon opened her show with classics like Nothing Really Matters, Everybody, and Into the Groove. However, a technical hiccup briefly interrupted the spectacle.

Instead of frustration, Madonna chose to connect with her audience during this unexpected 10-minute interlude. She shared anecdotes from her youth, reminiscing about her early struggles and humorous tales of dating.

"I was in my first band ... I was broke, and I was hungry and I still was making zero cash — but I did see the future, thank God," she recalled. She playfully added, "I had no way to take a bath. I actually dated men who had showers and bathtubs."

The audience erupted in cheers and laughter. She further revealed her playful tactics, saying, "I'd surreptitiously sneak into the conversation, 'So... do you live alone?' And they would say yes usually ... And I said, 'Do you have a bathroom or a shower?' And they'd also nod and look at me like I was a crazy person, and I'd say, 'Let's get some dinner!'"

The Queen of Pop's resilience and humor shone through as she got the show back on track, keeping the crowd dancing to over 40 of her greatest hits.

In a heartwarming moment, the superstar paid tribute to her daughter Lourdes, who celebrated her 27th birthday on the same night. leading the audience in a singalong of her song Little Star.