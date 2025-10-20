RHOP's Wendy Osefo speaks out after arrest over fraud charges

'RHOP' star Wendy Osefo addresses husband's fraud arrest

Real Housewives of Potomac star Dr. Wendy Osefo has broken her silence following her and husband Eddie Osefo’s arrest on multiple fraud charges.

The reality star, 41, took to Instagram on Sunday with gratitude for her fans' support. "And through it all, GOD remains faithful," she wrote alongside a photo of herself in a black-and-white gown.

"Thank you for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers for myself and most importantly my family during this time. We are forever grateful," she added.

Wendy and Eddie, also 41, were booked in Westminster, Maryland, on October 9 and face 16 charges, including seven felonies related to alleged false or misleading insurance claims exceeding $300.

Authorities say the couple reported designer bags and jewellery stolen during a Jamaica burglary in April 2024, though a police investigation later found that some items had been purchased and returned prior to the alleged theft.

Prosecutors allege the couple claimed a $450,000 personal property loss. Wendy, who joined Real Housewives of Potomac in season 5, is also set to appear on Bravo’s Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition, which was delayed to October 21.

Several RHOP and Bravo stars have commented on Wendy Osefo’s arrest, including Andy Cohen.

"I want to say that like all of you, I found out about the charges against Wendy and Eddie Osefo on Friday morning, and there’s not much I can say," Cohen said on the October 13 episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live.

"I know nothing about the charges beyond what I’ve read. I’m sad about this — really sad. I’m a Wendy fan. She’s been a great housewife and role model, always leading with education and strong family values. I’m thinking about her and her family, and I’m certainly hoping this turns out to be nothing," he added.

Following her arrest, Wendy also resigned from her role as a Distinguished Visiting Professor at Wesleyan University.

Wendy and Eddie, married 14 years, share three children, including Karter, 12, Kruz, 10, and Kamrynn, 6.