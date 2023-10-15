Chris Evans spills the beans on married life

The Captain America star, Chris Evans, had fans buzzing with excitement as he opened up about his newlywed life with Alba Baptista at the New York Comic Con 2023.

The 42-year-old actor, who recently tied the knot with the Portuguese actress in early September, graced the event with a radiant smile and a gleam in his eye, undoubtedly still basking in the post-wedding bliss.

Displaying his wedding band to the delighted crowd, Evans confirmed the news of their nuptials. The couple celebrated their love with two remarkable ceremonies, one in Portugal and the other in a private Cape Cod estate, both described as "wonderful and beautiful" by the star.

Acknowledging the challenges of wedding planning, Chris quipped, "It’s a lot planning a wedding. For those of you who are married, you know it takes a lot out of you."

With the festivities behind them, the couple is now taking time to relax and savor the joys of married life, eagerly anticipating their favorite season, autumn.

“But now that we're through that, we've just been enjoying life, gearing up for autumn, my favorite season. Now we're just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting.”



Evans and Baptista had been discreet about their relationship, with the public learning about their romance in November 2022, although they had been dating for over a year.