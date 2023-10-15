 
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘fighting’ over Meghan Markle

Web Desk

Sunday, October 15, 2023

Prince William and Kate Middleton are still at odds over their preferred manner of handling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

They’re the first to admit it’s been a tough year, but everyone agrees William and Kate have done a wonderful job staying strong in the face of such adversity.”

“Kate has no desire to communicate with Harry or Meghan. There has been too much that has happened, and she’s not ready yet. William wants his relationship with his brother to improve, but they’re not speaking right now. So when that will happen is still uncertain.”

This has come shortly after royal commentator Jennie Bond stepped forward to dish over Kate’s thoughts regarding Prince Harry.

At the time she said, “Catherine has been hurt and insulted by things that Harry and Meghan have said.”

