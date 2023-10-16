Judy Craymer spills tea on Mamma Mia! three production

Judy Craymer, famously known as the creator of Mamma Mia! movie, has gotten fans on their heels by announcing that she has plans for another movie.

Judy, who worked for ten years to get rights from Abba to their songs, started her musical from the West End in 1999, which has been watched by over 65 million people worldwide.

A movie titled Mamma Mia! based on her work starring Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgard, Dominic Cooper, Christine Baranski, and Julie Walters, was released in 2008, and it became an instant hit.

Mamma Mia! became the fifth-highest-grossing film of that year and amassed a total revenue of $611 million.

Mamma Mia! (2008) Official Trailer | Screen Bites

A sequel to Mamma Mia! was released in 2020, and the third part of the series has been talked about since then, but no details have been revealed.



According to the Metro, During the recent Q&A event of ITV talent show Mamma Mia! Judy stated, "I do want to do a third film, and I hope it will happen."

She continued, "One of the judges on the show has also put a hand up to appear," Alan replied, "I am not getting any younger. So, surely, you can write that in."