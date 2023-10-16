Ryan Gosling inspires Margot Robbie to start her family with Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie reportedly wants to become a mother with her husband Tom Ackerley after almost seven years of marriage after being inspired by Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling.



According to report published by In Touch Weekly, the Australian actor is eager to start her family following the mind-boggling success of Barbie.

“Margot’s always wanted kids with Tom, but it was a matter of timing,” the insider said. “She reached her peak with Barbie and feels like she can step back a bit.”

The insider added that the Suicide Squad star “wants to have a baby and she’s really looking forward to this next phase of her life.”

However, there are some concerns on her part as she believes that she would not be able to balance her work and personal life once she becomes a mother.

“She also worried that if she got pregnant she’d feel torn between work and her kids,” the source noted, adding she is reading books on pregnancy, “Margot wants to experience pregnancy.”

Dishing on how Gosling was the inspiration behind her wish to become a mother, the source said, “Ryan would talk about his kids all the time when they were filming.”

Referring to Gosling’s two daughters with partner Eva Mendes, the insider continued, “Watching how he and Eva interact with their kids really got the baby pangs going for Margot.”