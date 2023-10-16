 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ryan Gosling inspires Margot Robbie to start her family with Tom Ackerley

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 16, 2023

Ryan Gosling inspires Margot Robbie to start her family with Tom Ackerley
Ryan Gosling inspires Margot Robbie to start her family with Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie reportedly wants to become a mother with her husband Tom Ackerley after almost seven years of marriage after being inspired by Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling.

According to report published by In Touch Weekly, the Australian actor is eager to start her family following the mind-boggling success of Barbie.

“Margot’s always wanted kids with Tom, but it was a matter of timing,” the insider said. “She reached her peak with Barbie and feels like she can step back a bit.”

The insider added that the Suicide Squad star “wants to have a baby and she’s really looking forward to this next phase of her life.”

However, there are some concerns on her part as she believes that she would not be able to balance her work and personal life once she becomes a mother.

“She also worried that if she got pregnant she’d feel torn between work and her kids,” the source noted, adding she is reading books on pregnancy, “Margot wants to experience pregnancy.”

Dishing on how Gosling was the inspiration behind her wish to become a mother, the source said, “Ryan would talk about his kids all the time when they were filming.”

Referring to Gosling’s two daughters with partner Eva Mendes, the insider continued, “Watching how he and Eva interact with their kids really got the baby pangs going for Margot.”

More From Entertainment:

Suzanne Somers died 'peacefully' after reading 'romantic' letter by husband

Suzanne Somers died 'peacefully' after reading 'romantic' letter by husband
Netflix top K-pop series ‘Doona!’ release date unveiled

Netflix top K-pop series ‘Doona!’ release date unveiled
Judy Craymer spills tea on 'Mamma Mia! three' production

Judy Craymer spills tea on 'Mamma Mia! three' production
Sam Asghari pokes Britney Spears after two months of split?

Sam Asghari pokes Britney Spears after two months of split?
Ed Sheeran's weekly tax equals 5x average annual salary in UK: Tax bill reveals

Ed Sheeran's weekly tax equals 5x average annual salary in UK: Tax bill reveals
Paris Hilton's honest reflection on Britney Spear's upcoming memoir

Paris Hilton's honest reflection on Britney Spear's upcoming memoir
Kevin Spacey suffers major career blow after acquittal

Kevin Spacey suffers major career blow after acquittal
Matt Damon names one movie genre he 'hates'

Matt Damon names one movie genre he 'hates'
Leonardo DiCaprio dishes on secret language between De Niro, Martin Scorsese video

Leonardo DiCaprio dishes on secret language between De Niro, Martin Scorsese
Meghan Markle using 'sensible approach' to 'build new personality', says expert

Meghan Markle using 'sensible approach' to 'build new personality', says expert
Prince William admits his favourite 'non-clean' emoji is THIS: Read Inside

Prince William admits his favourite 'non-clean' emoji is THIS: Read Inside
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'fighting back' after 'mistake' with Spotify

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'fighting back' after 'mistake' with Spotify