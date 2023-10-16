Meghan Markle’s son Archie to have tough life

 
Monday, October 16, 2023
Monday, October 16, 2023

Meghan Markle’s son Archie to have a tough life

Meghan Markle has been warned that her nightmare regarding her son Prince Archie’s life is likely to come true after she dished them out in a recent conference.

During a panel talk in New York City on World Mental Health’s Day, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, spoke of her fears regarding her kids, Archie and Princess Lilibet, on using social media.

Issuing a dire warning to the former actor, an expert told the Duchess that she and Prince Harry will face their "toughest challenge yet" as parents to Archie and Lilibet.

Speaking with OK! Magazine, parenting expert Amanda Jenner said, "As social media becomes more of a focus in their children’s lives, Harry and Meghan will face their toughest challenge yet.”

"It’s very scary when your kids are reaching out to so many people in the world and you don’t know who they’re talking to” she added.

“It’s something a lot of parents will relate to, but with Harry and Meghan, it’s even more difficult because of their status,” the expert said referring to their Royal status.

