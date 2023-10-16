 
Monday, October 16, 2023
Prince Harry is no longer a priority to father King Charles

Experts have just referenced King Charles’ plans for a reconciliation with Prince Harry and admitted that none of it is “a priority.”

These claims have been brought to light by an inside source close to The Daily Beast.

The source in question began the chat off by refencing King Charles’ desires to mend rifts with Prince Harry.

The insider started everything off by saying, “The Harry issue doesn’t have to be sorted out immediately but it will be sorted out eventually.”

This is because, while King “Charles loves Harry but his priority is to fulfil his duty as King and not let his mother down.”

“That means constitutional considerations have to come first,” in the end.

According to a report by Showbiz Cheat Sheet, King Charles is not directly opposed to reconciling with Prince Harry, his duties to the Crown outweigh familial love at the moment.

Even Prince Harry thinks reconciliation is possible, with almost a 100% probability. 

