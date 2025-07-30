 
Jennifer Lopez 'rocking' in Abu Dhabi with energetic performance

Jennifer Lopez recently made a revelation which excited fans

By
Syeda Zahra Furqan
|

July 30, 2025

Photo: Jennifer Lopez urges fans in Abu Dhabi to gear up for performance
Jennifer Lopez recently teased her latest performance in Abu Dhabi.

The multihyphenate recently shared a dynamic moment from what appears to be a stage rehearsal or soundcheck, offering her fans a glimpse into her preparations for the fun night.

The Instagram post featured a video of the global superstar walking across a large stage in a flowing light-colored dress and high heels, with a large fan positioned nearby to create a dramatic effect.

The expansive red and white seating area of what looks like a stadium is visible in the background, which was later confirmed to be Etihad Arena.

She captioned the post, "Let’s get ready to Dance Again Abu Dhabi (sparkle emoji) (dance emoji)???? #JLoLiveIn2025 #Soundcheck"

The comments section quickly filled with enthusiastic reactions from her dedicated fanbase. 

Source: Jennifer Lopezs Instagram
One fan enthusiastically declared, "Love thisss (fire emoji) Anyone who hasn't seen you live or wants to be "judgy" is missing out. BIG TIME(sparkle emoji)."

Another follower, complimented the diva's appearance, stating, "Amazing outfit."

A third oe expressed admiration with "Love you queen PL (heart emoji) thank you," while someone simply exclaimed, "Meu amoooooooor (loved emoji)(sparke emoji)."

She even gave a sneak peek into her performance by sharing a clip from the performance while singing On the Floor.

