'Zootopia 2' trailer sees Nick and Judy on new mission

'Zootopia 2' trailer comes nine years after the original film's release

July 30, 2025

Disney releases 'Zootopia 2' trailer

Zootopia became a mega-hit for Disney, so nine years later, the network shares the trailer of the sequel, bringing back cops Judy and Nick on a new mission.

Jason Bateman (Nick) and Gennifer Goodwin (Judy), who voice the characters' faces, have a partners' counseling session at the teaser's start, which follows up with a crucial case they both have to solve if they want to remain police partners.

In their mission, the duo encounters new animal characters and situations as they chase an elusive snake named Gary De'Snake, voiced by Ke Huy Quan.

The upcoming film's logline reads, "After cracking the biggest case in Zootopia’s history, rookie cops Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde find their partnership isn’t as solid as they thought when Chief Bogo orders them to join the Partners in Crisis counseling program."

"It doesn’t take long for their partnership to be put to the ultimate test when they find themselves on the twisting trail of a mystery tied to the arrival of a venomous snake in the animal metropolis," the description says.

Bryan Howard serves as the director, with Jared Bush writing the script. "It’s been an absolute joy to reteam with so many actors who made the first film so special, and so exciting to expand the world with our phenomenal new cast members," the writer adds. 

"I can’t wait for audiences to see what other surprises we have in store in this brand-new adventure," he shares.

Zootopia 2 will be out on November 26.

