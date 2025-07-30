 
Fans give emotional farewell to Ozzy Osbourne

Admirers lined up to honour the funeral procession of Ozzy Osbourne

July 30, 2025

Thousands flock to Ozzy Osbourne's funeral procession

Fans, thousands in number, flock to the funeral procession of heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne.

His hearse went through his hometown, Birmingham, where his admirers lined up to honour the Prince of Darkness.

In them, several had tattoos, which is akin to what the late musician had. Some made handmade signs while others handed out flowers.

As the tributes pour in, Ozzy’s family, Sharon Osbourne, visibly deep in sorrow, read some of the messages from the fans that touched their hearts, according to reports.

The pair had been through ups and downs since their marriage in 1982. But the bond of the pair remained strong.

It drew Piers Morgan, a noted media personality, to write, "Heartbreaking. I never knew a couple who loved each other more, despite everything life threw at them, or who better epitomised the ‘till death do us part’ of marriage."

"Sharon looks utterly bereft without her Ozzy at his funeral in Birmingham today. I feel so terribly sad for her," he shared.

Sharon, however, was not alone. She was supported by the couple's kids, along with Black Sabbath’s frontman, another son, whom he had with his first marriage.

As well as the family, Bostin’ Brass, a live brass band formed by local musicians, carried the cortege.

Following the public funeral, a private family one will also take place at Gerrards Cross church in Birmingham.

